Space Raiders Pickled Onion Flavoured Crisp 6X13g
- Energy266kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat3.0g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.43g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2047kJ
Product Description
- Pickled Onion Flavour Corn Snacks
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Please dispose of this pack responsibly. Find out how you can recycle it at www.terracycle.co.uk.
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Baked Not Fried
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 78G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sunflower Oil (22%), Pickled Onion Flavour [Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Diacetate, Salt, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Flavourings, Cayenne Extract, Ground White Pepper], Dried Potato, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS,
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
6 x 13g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 13g Pack
|Energy
|2047kJ
|266kJ
|-
|488kcal
|63kcal
|Fat
|23g
|3.0g
|of which Saturates
|2.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|8.1g
|of which Sugars
|1.9g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|3.3g
|0.43g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
