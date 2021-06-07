Pizza Express 2 Vanilla Cheesecake Slices 190G
Product Description
- 2 Baked vanilla flavoured cheesecakes on digestives biscuit bases with sweet dusting, served with a raspberry sauce sachet.
- Baked vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, with a sweet raspberry sauce
- Great Meals Good Times Since 1965
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (34%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Sauce (7%) (Raspberry, Raspberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Cornflour), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Flavouring, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing.Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Net Contents
2 x 95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice
|Energy
|1576kJ
|1497kJ
|-
|379kcal
|360kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|24.3g
|Saturates
|14.1g
|13.4g
|Carbohydrates
|31.5g
|29.9g
|Sugars
|18.3g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|4.6g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
