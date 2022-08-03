Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7G

Experts on Lips - Long-lasting lip care formula provides perfectly balanced hydration to drench your lips in moisture without a heavy, greasy feel and is clinically shown to moisturise for up to 24 hours. - Infused with Hyaluronic Spheres to lock in hydration - Fortified with Vitamins E & F to soften and smooth - Contains SPF 15 to protect against the sun's harmful UVB rays

Clinically tested for long-lasting hydration Hyaluronic spheres lock in moisture Vitamins E & F soften and smooth 24Hour Hydration

Pack size: 3.7G

Ingredients

Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Homosalate, Cera Alba, Phenyl Trimethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Dimethicone, C10-30 Cholesterol/Lanosterol Esters, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Aroma, Tocopheryl Acetate, Alumina, Arachidyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Glucoside, Behenyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citral, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Limonene, Linoleic Acid, Linolenic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Saccharin, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Stearic Acid, Tocopherol, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

3.7g

Preparation and Usage