We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7G
image 1 of Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7Gimage 2 of Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7Gimage 3 of Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7Gimage 4 of Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7G

Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7G

5(3)
Write a review

£2.95

£79.73/100g

Blistex Lip Infusions Spf 15 Hydration 3.7G
Experts on Lips - Long-lasting lip care formula provides perfectly balanced hydration to drench your lips in moisture without a heavy, greasy feel and is clinically shown to moisturise for up to 24 hours.- Infused with Hyaluronic Spheres to lock in hydration- Fortified with Vitamins E & F to soften and smooth- Contains SPF 15 to protect against the sun's harmful UVB rays
Clinically tested for long-lasting hydrationHyaluronic spheres lock in moistureVitamins E & F soften and smooth24Hour Hydration
Pack size: 3.7G

Ingredients

Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Homosalate, Cera Alba, Phenyl Trimethicone, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Dimethicone, C10-30 Cholesterol/Lanosterol Esters, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Aroma, Tocopheryl Acetate, Alumina, Arachidyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Glucoside, Behenyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citral, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Limonene, Linoleic Acid, Linolenic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Saccharin, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Stearic Acid, Tocopherol, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

3.7g

Preparation and Usage

Directions for useSimply twist the stick and apply evenly to your lips. Re-apply as often as you like, especially if you're out and about in dry, cold or sunny weather.

View all Lip Balm

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here