Yo! Salt & Pepper Chicken Seasoning 35G
Product Description
- YO! SALT & PEPPER CHICKEN SEASONING 35G
- The ultimate combination of salt and spice that's impossible to resist. This salt & pepper mix is bursting with flavour and is the perfect addition to chicken, prawns, or chips. Follow the recipe below and serve hot on a bed of rice for the ultimate fakeaway.
- Produced under licence by/for The Flava People
- Free from artificial colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Salt (42%), Sugar, Cracked Red Chilli, Dried Garlic, Ground Spices (Cinnamon, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Clove), Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Cracked Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten, Soya, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide See ingredients list in bold, (includes Cereals containing Gluten).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, dark place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion
- Sprinkle generously over chicken, chips, prawns or tofu and cook as usual.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- The Flava People,
- Harper Road,
- Manchester,
- M22 4XR.
- TFP (Ireland) Ltd,
- 25 Herbert Place,
Return to
- The Flava People,
- Harper Road,
- Manchester,
- M22 4XR.
- TFP (Ireland) Ltd,
- 25 Herbert Place,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 AY86.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (approx 8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|893kJ
|71kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|212kcal
|17kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|41.9g
|3.4g
|of which sugars
|33.5g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.8g
|0.3g
|Salt
|41.17g
|3.29g
