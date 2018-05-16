Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange Minis Biscuits 115G

- Energy545 kJ 130 kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164 kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolates flavoured with real orange oil with biscuit pieces (4%).
- Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
- Made with real Orange oil & Biscuit pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, Wheat Malt Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Reclose with sticker to maintain orangey freshness
Number of uses
4-5 portions per bag
Name and address
- Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
- 35 Ballards Lane,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- Great Britain.
Return to
- Consumer careline
- 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
- www.terryschocolate.com
- Please keep the packaging for any contact.
Net Contents
115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 7 segments (25.2 g)
|%* / Per 7 segments (25.2 g)
|Energy
|2164 kJ
|545 kJ
|6 %
|-
|517 kcal
|130 kcal
|Fat
|27 g
|6.9 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|4.2 g
|21 %
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|15 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|57 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|6.0 g
|1.5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.35 g
|0.09 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|4-5 portions per bag
|-
|-
|-
