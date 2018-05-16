We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange Minis Biscuits 115G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Terry's Milk Chocolate Orange Minis Biscuits 115G
£ 1.00
£0.87/100g
25.2 g
  • Energy545 kJ 130 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2164 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates flavoured with real orange oil with biscuit pieces (4%).
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
  • Made with real Orange oil & Biscuit pieces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, Wheat Malt Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, E476), Orange Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Milk Solids 14% minimum, Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Reclose with sticker to maintain orangey freshness

Number of uses

4-5 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.

Return to

  • Terry's Chocolate Co. Ltd,
  • 35 Ballards Lane,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • Great Britain.
  • Consumer careline
  • 00 800 56 66 76 86 Freephone.
  • www.terryschocolate.com
  • Please keep the packaging for any contact.

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 7 segments (25.2 g)%* / Per 7 segments (25.2 g)
Energy 2164 kJ545 kJ6 %
-517 kcal130 kcal
Fat 27 g6.9 g10 %
of which saturates 17 g4.2 g21 %
Carbohydrate 60 g15 g6 %
of which sugars 57 g14 g16 %
Fibre 2.5 g0.6 g-
Protein 6.0 g1.5 g3 %
Salt 0.35 g0.09 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
4-5 portions per bag---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here