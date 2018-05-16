Wicked Kitchen Beyond Beef Nkd Burrito 400G

- Energy1900kJ 452kcal23%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars13.3g15%
- Salt3.0g50%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned Beyond Meat ?? pea protein mince in a spicy and smoky sauce with cooked vegetable rice, topped with black turtle beans and grilled red peppers.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we???re Derek & Chad. We???re chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We???re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Beyond Meat ?? pea protein mince in a spicy, smoky sauce and vegetable rice topped with black turtle beans and grilled red peppers
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vegetable Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Red Onion, Carrot, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Pur??e, Spices, Coriander Leaf], Water, Black Turtle Beans, Grilled Red Pepper, Seasoned Beyond Meat ?? Mince (7%) [Water, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Potato Starch, Apple Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Pomegranate Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Vinegar, Carrot Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Onion, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Spices, Salt, Cornflour, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Pur??e, Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Tomato Pur??e, Sugar, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Lemon Oil, Carrot Powder, Leek Powder, Parsley Extract, White Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200??C/180??C/Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g**)
|Energy
|500kJ / 119kcal
|1900kJ / 452kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|65.2g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|13.3g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|14.7g
|Protein
|4.8g
|18.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|3.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 380g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021