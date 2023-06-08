Pantene Pro-V Silky & Glowing Hair Conditioner 275ml

Pantene Pro-V Slky & Glowing Cond 275ml

Introducing Pantene Pro-V Miracles, a highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle! Pantene Silky & Glowing collection combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin and Hydrolysed Silk Protein. Pantene's rich conditioning formula, infused with vitamins and proteins, helps repair straw-like, processed or highlighted hair. Enjoy irresistibly soft hair, silk-like to the touch.

Pantene Silky & Glowing hair conditioner with Biotin and Hydrolysed Silk Protein, for damaged hair Repairs straw-like or processed hair to silky soft Enjoy Irresistibly soft hair, like silk to the touch Introducing Pantene Pro-V Miracles, a highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle! Tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Rubus Idaeus Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Silk, Biotin

Net Contents

275ml ℮

