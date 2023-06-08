We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Pro-V Silky & Glowing Hair Conditioner 275ml

£6.00

£2.18/100ml

Pantene Pro-V Slky & Glowing Cond 275ml
Introducing Pantene Pro-V Miracles, a highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle! Pantene Silky & Glowing collection combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin and Hydrolysed Silk Protein. Pantene's rich conditioning formula, infused with vitamins and proteins, helps repair straw-like, processed or highlighted hair. Enjoy irresistibly soft hair, silk-like to the touch.
Pantene Silky & Glowing hair conditioner with Biotin and Hydrolysed Silk Protein, for damaged hairRepairs straw-like or processed hair to silky softEnjoy Irresistibly soft hair, like silk to the touchIntroducing Pantene Pro-V Miracles, a highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle!Tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Rubus Idaeus Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Silk, Biotin

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Direction: Apply to the length of your hair. Rinse out thoroughly. For best results, use with Pantene Silky & Glowing collection. Suitable for everyday use.

