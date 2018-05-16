We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Swizzels Drumsticks Squashies Original Bag 60G

Swizzels Drumsticks Squashies Original Bag 60G
Product Description

  • Raspberry & Milk Flavour Gums
  • Swizzels together with the brand names are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
  • Big Bag
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Flavourings, Apple Pulp, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Colour: Black Carrot Extract

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 3 Serving size: 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Swizzels Matlow Limited,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.
  • Swizzels Matlow (Ireland) Limited.,
  • PO Box 13103,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Republic of Ireland.
  • swizzels.com/wecare
  • www.swizzels.com

Net Contents

60g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving
Energy1499kJ/353kcal300kJ/71kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate84g17g
of which Sugars63g13g
Protein3.4g0.7g
Salt0.07g0.01g
Servings per pack: 3 Serving size: 20g--
