New
Swizzels Drumsticks Squashies Original Bag 60G
Product Description
- Raspberry & Milk Flavour Gums
- Swizzels together with the brand names are trade marks of Swizzels Matlow Limited, and may be registered.
- Big Bag
- Free from artificial colours
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Gelatine, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Flavourings, Apple Pulp, Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnaubawax, Colour: Black Carrot Extract
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 3 Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Made by:
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
Return to
- Get in touch
- Swizzels Matlow Limited,
- New Mills,
- High Peak,
- Derbyshire,
- SK22 3HA.
- Swizzels Matlow (Ireland) Limited.,
- PO Box 13103,
- Dublin 24,
- Republic of Ireland.
- swizzels.com/wecare
- www.swizzels.com
Net Contents
60g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving
|Energy
|1499kJ/353kcal
|300kJ/71kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|84g
|17g
|of which Sugars
|63g
|13g
|Protein
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.01g
|Servings per pack: 3 Serving size: 20g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.