Flash Power Mop Starter Kit & 5 Pads

Flash Powermop Floor Cleaner gives you an easy powered deep clean on nearly any floor in your home. In fact it will get your floor clean 2x faster than using a mop an bucket. Swoosh and glide across your hard floors. The battery powered trigger sprays Powermop Cleaning Solution that dissolves even tough grime. Attach the Powermop Absorbing Pad to the mop head to absorb and lock away dirt, leaving a clean, dry floor. Powermop Cleaning Solution loosens all sorts of dirt, grease and grime whilst leaving a fresh and airy scent. Dirt is lifted away from the floor so that it can be easily soaked up by the Powermop Absorbing Pad. Powermop Absorbing Pads simply stick to the bottom of the mop head, with a clever absorbent core that soaks up and stores away the dirty solution and grease and grime, leaving the floor shiny, clean and dry. The Flash Powermop Starter Kit includes the device, assembly instructions, Absorbing Pads and Cleaning Solution. Powermop Floor Cleaner requires 2 AA batteries, also included. Refill Absorbing Pads and Cleaning Solution are available to purchase. Safe for use across all sealed floor surfaces, do not use on untreated/oiled wood.
Powered deep clean for your hard floor surfaces2x faster floor cleaning than with a mop and bucketBattery-powered button sprays powermop cleaning solution, loosening and lifting away even stubborn dirt, grease and grimePowermop Absorbing Pads absorb & lock away dirt, grease and grime leaving floors clean and drySafe for use across all hard sealed surfacesRecycle used Absorbing Pads through Terracycle

Perfumes

Preparation and Usage

1: CONNECT 2: INSERT BATTERIES 3: ATTACH 4: LOAD 5: SPRAY & CLEAN 6: REMOVE WHEN DIRTY Unfinished, oiled, or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or floors and carpets may be water sensitive. Don’t use Powermop on them.

