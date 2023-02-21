We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry Liqueur 70Cl

4.4(34)Write a review
£18.00
£25.71/litre

Product Description

  • JIM BEAM RED STAG BLK CHRY LIQUEUR 70CL
  • A liquid as wild as its namesake, Red Stag by Jim Beam perfectly balances bold, dark ripe cherry and woody, vanilla bourbon flavours. With a warm, smooth finish, it’s great on its own, mixed with cola or blended with iced tea and lemonade. Red Stag has done something completely new, blending black cherry liqueur with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This inventive spirit honours the fearless and strong Kentucky red stag that witnessed the birth of Beam and its legendary whiskey. It’s truly a taste that can’t be tamed.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

ABV

32.5% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Number of uses

Serving Size: 30ml

Name and address

  • Made with Bourbon Distilled By:
  • James B.Beam Distilling Co,
  • Beam,
  • Clermont,
  • Frankfort,
  • Kentucky,

Importer address

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G21 1EQ.

Return to

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • Scotland,
  • G21 1EQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:Per Serving:
Energy991kJ/237kcal297kJ/71kcal
34 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Absolutely disgusting.

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting.

We mix this with coke and ginger ale, superb!

5 stars

We mix this with coke and ginger ale, superb!

Nice

4 stars

Got for a friend he likes it so that us all that matters

Great price

5 stars

Really good offer, put away for christmas present

Jim Beam red stag

5 stars

very good taste with hint of cherry. highly recommended

Delicious!

5 stars

Full flavoured, no mixer necessary (although cherry coke goes great with it). excellent sipped over ice. Beware...it's addictively nice!!

Great cherry flavour!

5 stars

This whisky had a great cherry flavour, we had it as a whisky and coke and it was great!

Just the tonic

5 stars

This was surprisingly delicious on its own but better when mixed with coke. I will most definitely be putting it on mu christmas list.

Superb combination of flavours

5 stars

Ive always viewed jim Beam as an inferior brand tk others, but this combination of black cherry and borbourn whiskey has vhanged tgat perseption

A big thumbs up from me!

5 stars

Enticed by the black cherry element & really enjoyed this drink, had it neat & it really hit the spot. Bought, on this occasion, as part of a promotion but would happily purchase again.

1-10 of 34 reviews

