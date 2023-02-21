Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry Liqueur 70Cl

Absolutely disgusting.
We mix this with coke and ginger ale, superb!
Nice
Got for a friend he likes it so that us all that matters
Great price
Really good offer, put away for christmas present
Jim Beam red stag
very good taste with hint of cherry. highly recommended
Delicious!
Full flavoured, no mixer necessary (although cherry coke goes great with it). excellent sipped over ice. Beware...it's addictively nice!!
Great cherry flavour!
This whisky had a great cherry flavour, we had it as a whisky and coke and it was great!
Just the tonic
This was surprisingly delicious on its own but better when mixed with coke. I will most definitely be putting it on mu christmas list.
Superb combination of flavours
Ive always viewed jim Beam as an inferior brand tk others, but this combination of black cherry and borbourn whiskey has vhanged tgat perseption
A big thumbs up from me!
Enticed by the black cherry element & really enjoyed this drink, had it neat & it really hit the spot. Bought, on this occasion, as part of a promotion but would happily purchase again.