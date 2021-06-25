We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Lightly Spiced Falafel 375G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Beautifully Balanced Lightly Spiced Falafel 375G
£ 3.50
£9.34/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1647kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat14.2g
    20%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower, butternut squash and red pepper with chickpea and broad bean falafels, bulgur wheat, baby spinach, red quinoa and a spiced tomato sauce.
  • Falafels with bulgur wheat and quinoa, roasted spiced cauliflower, red pepper and butternut squash served with spinach and a spicy Middle Eastern inspired tomato sauce. Our herby chickpea falafels and roasted spiced cauliflower are the perfect accompaniment to sweet roasted peppers and butternut squash. These are served with fresh spinach, a bulgur and quinoa mix and a spicy tomato sauce.
  • Falafels, roasted cauliflower, butternut squash and pepper with a tomato sauce and a bulgur and quinoa mix.
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (26%), Butternut Squash (20%), Whole Chickpeas, Red Pepper (10%), Falafel [Onion, Chickpeas, Broad Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Parsley, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Ground Black Pepper], Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Bulgur Wheat, Baby Spinach, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Red Quinoa, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Salt, Coriander, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Leek, Mint, Cracked Black Pepper, Lemon Juice, Paprika Flakes, Carrot, Parsley, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (354g**)
Energy465kJ / 111kcal1647kJ / 393kcal
Fat4.0g14.2g
Saturates0.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate13.0g46.0g
Sugars4.8g17.1g
Fibre3.8g13.5g
Protein3.9g13.7g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 375g typically weighs 354g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious meal. Full of flavour. Really filling throughly enjoyed this

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here