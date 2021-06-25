Tesco Beautifully Balanced Lightly Spiced Falafel 375G

Delicious
Delicious meal. Full of flavour. Really filling throughly enjoyed this
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 465kJ / 111kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (26%), Butternut Squash (20%), Whole Chickpeas, Red Pepper (10%), Falafel [Onion, Chickpeas, Broad Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Parsley, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Salt, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Ground Black Pepper], Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Bulgur Wheat, Baby Spinach, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Red Quinoa, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Salt, Coriander, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Leek, Mint, Cracked Black Pepper, Lemon Juice, Paprika Flakes, Carrot, Parsley, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins 30 secs / 900W 3 mins
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
375g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (354g**)
|Energy
|465kJ / 111kcal
|1647kJ / 393kcal
|Fat
|4.0g
|14.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|46.0g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|17.1g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|13.5g
|Protein
|3.9g
|13.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 375g typically weighs 354g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
