Herbal Essences Aloe & Mango Colour Hair Conditioner 275ml

Herbal Essences Aloe & Mango Colour Hair Conditioner 275ml
Mother Nature has its secrets and one of them is Aloe with its gentle hydration properties. Herbal Essences has partnered with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and with their 260 years of botanical experience they helped Herbal Essences to identify its most potent Aloe, so that the brand could bottle it for you.Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Hair Conditioner with Potent Aloe + Mango for beautifully hydrated hair, as intended by nature.
Hair Conditioner with potent aloe + mango that helps protect your colour and enhance hair shine96% natural origin (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plantsSulphate free conditionerPH balanced and colour safeUnleash Mama Natures secrets with our PETA cruelty free shampoos and conditioners
Pack size: 275ML

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Glutamic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Butylene Glycol, Rubus Fruticosus Fruit Extract, Persea Gratissima Fruit Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Ecklonia Radiata Extract

275ml ℮

