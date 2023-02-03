Herbal Essences Aloe & Mango Colour Hair Conditioner 275ml

Hair Conditioner with potent aloe + mango that helps protect your colour and enhance hair shine 96% natural origin (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing) Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants Sulphate free conditioner PH balanced and colour safe Unleash Mama Natures secrets with our PETA cruelty free shampoos and conditioners

Mother Nature has its secrets and one of them is Aloe with its gentle hydration properties. Herbal Essences has partnered with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and with their 260 years of botanical experience they helped Herbal Essences to identify its most potent Aloe, so that the brand could bottle it for you.Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Hair Conditioner with Potent Aloe + Mango for beautifully hydrated hair, as intended by nature.

Mother Nature has its secrets and one of them is Aloe with its gentle hydration properties. Herbal Essences has partnered with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and with their 260 years of botanical experience they helped Herbal Essences to identify its most potent Aloe, so that the brand could bottle it for you.Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Hair Conditioner with Potent Aloe + Mango for beautifully hydrated hair, as intended by nature.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023