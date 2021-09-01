We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Belazu Antipasti Ezme Mezze Paste 165G

Belazu Antipasti Ezme Mezze Paste 165G
Product Description

  • Paste Made with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Peppers and Pomegranate Molasses
  • Spicy Turkish paste with tomatoes, peppers & pomegranate molasses
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Live Life in Full Flavour
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Turkish Sun-Dried Tomatoes (38%), Grilled Red Peppers (22%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Pomegranate Molasses, Lemon Juice, Grape Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Salt, Dried Onions, Dried Mixed Herbs and Spices

Storage

Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated for Up to 2 Weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Add rich and tangy flavour to grains, dressings or bread topped with feta

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • WJFG Europe SLU,

Return to

  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy984kJ/238kcal
Fat22.0g
Of which Saturates2.7g
Carbohydrates9.0g
Of which Sugars7.1g
Fibre2.6g
Protein1.2g
Salt1.6g
