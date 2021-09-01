Belazu Antipasti Ezme Mezze Paste 165G
Product Description
- Paste Made with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Peppers and Pomegranate Molasses
- Spicy Turkish paste with tomatoes, peppers & pomegranate molasses
- Chilli rating - 1
- Live Life in Full Flavour
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Turkish Sun-Dried Tomatoes (38%), Grilled Red Peppers (22%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Pomegranate Molasses, Lemon Juice, Grape Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Salt, Dried Onions, Dried Mixed Herbs and Spices
Storage
Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated for Up to 2 Weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation
- Add rich and tangy flavour to grains, dressings or bread topped with feta
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
- WJFG Europe SLU,
Return to
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
- contactus@belazu.com
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|984kJ/238kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|Of which Saturates
|2.7g
|Carbohydrates
|9.0g
|Of which Sugars
|7.1g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.