Tesco Limited Edition Sundried Tomato & Herb Bloomer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 241kcal
Product Description
- Sundried tomato and herb bloomer with 1% extra virgin olive oil.
- Our stone baked bloomer is made with sourdough, and flavoured with cherry tomatoes, SunBlush(R) tomatoes and sundried tomatoes which are marinated in garlic, oregano, and capers. The rich flavours are then balanced with mixed herbs and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Marinated Sundried Tomatoes (6%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Capers, Oregano], Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, SunBlush(R) Tomato, Cherry Tomato, Salt, Herbs, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (80g)
|Energy
|1019kJ / 241kcal
|815kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|44.0g
|35.2g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Protein
|8.6g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
