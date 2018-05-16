Product Description
- Elmlea Single Alternative To Cream 270ml
- Fresher for longer alternative to dairy cream over double the shelf life of dairy cream (before opening).
- Elmlea Single is our single cream alternative - pour over desserts, swirl into soup or add a splash to your scrambled eggs. It has over the double the shelf life of dairy cream (before opening), so you can always have Elmlea at hand to help bring your favourite meals to life.
- Elmlea Single helps make the most ordinary dishes extraordinary. From cheesecake to curry, your dishes will delight with a creamy, rich flavour. The perfect fridge essential for busy families, Elmlea Single stays fresher for longer.
- Pour and cook
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270ML
Buttermilk 86%, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Stabilizers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Ester of Fatty Acids), Colour Carotenes)
- Contains: Milk
Name and address
- Elmlea UK,
- PO Box 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU.
270ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|661kJ/159kcal
|Fat
|15g
|- of which saturates
|9.2g
|Carbohydrates
|4.5g
|- of which sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|3g
|Salt
|0.16g
