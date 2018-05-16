We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 800g

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 800g
£ 3.50
£4.38/kg

New

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2646kJ 630kcal
    32%
  • Fat22.8g
    33%
  • Saturates13.6g
    68%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta in cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Our Italian Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience.
  • A Taste of Italy Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce finished with mature Cheddar
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Whole Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Butter (Milk), Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Whey (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 9 mins 30 secs / 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 17 mins / 14 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand to regain its rigidity.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (400g)
Energy662kJ / 158kcal2646kJ / 630kcal
Fat5.7g22.8g
Saturates3.4g13.6g
Carbohydrate19.1g76.4g
Sugars1.8g7.2g
Fibre1.5g6.0g
Protein6.7g26.8g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

