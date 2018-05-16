Tesco Macaroni Cheese 800g
- Energy2646kJ 630kcal32%
- Fat22.8g33%
- Saturates13.6g68%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 158kcal
Product Description
- Macaroni pasta in cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
- Our Italian Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience.
- A Taste of Italy Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce finished with mature Cheddar
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Whole Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Butter (Milk), Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Whey (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 9 mins 30 secs / 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W / 900W 17 mins / 14 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
- Allow tray to stand to regain its rigidity.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (400g)
|Energy
|662kJ / 158kcal
|2646kJ / 630kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|22.8g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|13.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.1g
|76.4g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|6.0g
|Protein
|6.7g
|26.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
