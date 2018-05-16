Juice Boom Pro Xl

- The Juice® BoomPROXL wireless speaker has been specially designed to provide an amazing rich powerful sound. Built into the Juice® BoomPROXL are 2 x 10 watt speakers which provides you with a premium audio experience wherever you are. The on-body Juice® control panel allows you to play, pause and alter the volume of your music, so no need to reach for your device!
- The Juice® BoomPROXL can be used at home or outdoors and has been developed to an IPX5 rating, which means this speaker is fully splash proof (even powerful water jets!) so ideal for holidays and outdoor use. With a Bluetooth® wireless range of 10 metres (33ft) it makes this speaker suitable for lounging, parties, camping, picnics and so much more. The BoomPROXL keeps your tunes playing wirelessly, simply fully charge this speaker in 4hrs and stay powered for over 18 hours - all on a single charge!
- H12cm x W28cm x D12cm
- 18 Hours Playtime
- 20W speaker output
- Waterproof IPX5 rating
Information
Preparation and Usage
- This pro duct is designed with full attention for safety performance. To ensure safe operation, please follow the following rules:
- 1. Place the speaker in a stable position to avoid fall and cause damage or personal injury.
- 2. Do not drop, disassemble, open, crush, bend, puncture, or burn the speaker
- 3. Do not keep close to any h eat source (such as radiators, heating tools, stoves or other heat generating sources)
- 4. Please send professional maintenance staff to repair for any damage related reasons.
- 5. Before wiping with a dry cloth to clean the speaker, ensure the speaker is turned fully off and is not connected to a power outlet.
- 6. Health considerations, please adjust the sound to a suitable level to avoid damage to hearing.
- 7. Only charge with devices rated and marked with SV to avoid damage to the speaker.
- 8. To keep the warranty valid, never tr y to repair the product yourself.
- 9. Beware of rough handling as this can break the internal circuit boards and the mechanics.
- 10. Dispose of this product safely.
- 11. All juice products are tested comprehensively to ensure quality.
- 12. Children should be supervised to ensure that they do not play with this product.
