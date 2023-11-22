Fox & Ivy 2 Pack 40Ml Diffuser-Silver Birch&Cedar

Carefully remove cap and insert one end of the reed sticks into the container, then turn the reed sticks over exposing the oil infused ends to the air, the reed will draw upon the oil and release fragrance into the air. For optimum performance turn reeds every two to three days.

Warning! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Never use if there is any damage to the container. Protect surfaces and fabrics from damage by the fragrance oil. Always place product on a non-porous coaster. Do not consume. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water. Carefully remove cap and insert one end of the reed sticks into the container, then turn the reed sticks over exposing the oil infused ends to the air, the reed will draw upon the oil and release fragrance into the air. For optimum performance turn reeds every two to three days. GHs07 icon. Warning. Contains Lyral, Iso E Super, Lilial, Tetrahydrolinalool

A fresh woody scent inspired by the rich scenery of the Nordic mountains. Soft woody notes of white cedar are nestled at the heart of this fragrance, with warming tones of amber at the base.

