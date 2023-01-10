We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jj Whitley Blood Orange Vodka 1L

4(8)Write a review
image 1 of Jj Whitley Blood Orange Vodka 1L
£21.00
£21.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vodka
  • Visit JJ-Whitley.com, @JJWhitleyUK on Facebook and @JJ_Whitley on Instagram to see the latest products and more cocktail inspiration.
  • Due to the short growing season and the limited geographical places they can be found, Blood Oranges are a perfect ingredient for our artisanal British vodka. Another example of sourcing only the best local ingredients, J.J Whitley Blood Orange Vodka is one of the most sought after flavours for discerning consumers. Its versatility in mixed drinks and cocktails as well as its continuing provenance makes it the perfect accompaniment with Mediterranean meals and spritzy drinks.
  • Mediterranean summer on the nose followed by orange marmalade, cinnamon and light spice. Summer citrus notes linger pleasantly.
  • Modern Artisanal Vodka inspired by local British family heritage.
  • Curated by 8th Generation distiller Johnny Neill.
  • High grade winter wheat and water sourced from J.J Whitley's own artesian wells.
  • San Francisco World Spirits Competition Silver Winner 2021
  • Award winning Artisanal British Vodka infused with Sicilian Blood Oranges
  • Perfect accompaniment with Mediterranean styled food and drinks
  • Scents of Sicilian summer on the nose, with rich orange marmalade and light warming spice to finish
  • Distilled & bottled in Cheshire, England, UK
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Zesty Mediterranean blood oranges

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Cheshire, England, UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try with lemonade or in your next summer spritz cocktail

Name and address

  • Halewood Artisanal Spirits PLC,
  • First Floor,
  • Tennyson House,
  • 159 - 165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA.

Return to

  • Halewood Artisanal Spirits PLC,
  • First Floor,
  • Tennyson House,
  • 159 - 165 Great Portland Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 5PA.

Net Contents

1l ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Authentic citrus flavour unlike the others which e

5 stars

Authentic citrus flavour unlike the others which either taste artificial or just vile

The best

5 stars

Super and I do not do flavours

Sickly sweet

1 stars

Sickly sweet. Tried it over ice, with lemonade, orange juice - still unpleasant.

Lovely orange flavour delicious with tonic water

5 stars

Stunning orange vodka. I wanted an orange gin but my local tesco express didn't have any only this orange vodka. I was pleasantly surprised really orangy. I had it with ice and diet tonic water. So moorish. Really enjoyed.

Love this vodka.

5 stars

Love this vodka.

Leaves a bad taste in the mouth...

1 stars

Leaves a bad taste in the mouth...

really nice vodka ! mixed with orange juice and so

5 stars

really nice vodka ! mixed with orange juice and some tango or Fanta orange even better.

I love it!

5 stars

Outstanding drink, even better with lime tonic water. Just love it!

