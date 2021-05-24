Tesco Chicken Shawarma Wrap
- Energy1946kJ 463kcal23%
- Fat16.5g24%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars9.0g10%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 861kJ / 205kcal
Product Description
- Chicken with a yogurt and mayonnaise based dressing with cucumber, tomato and peppers in a tomato tortilla.
- LIMITED EDITION Our chefs' recipe layers tender chicken breast in a spiced Middle Eastern inspired Shawarma dressing with cucumber, spinach & hot pepperoncini in a tomato tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (22%), Water, Spinach, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cucumber, Tomato, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Green Pepper, Tomato Powder, Spices, Lime Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Coriander, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Vinegar, Bell Pepper, Rice Starch, Citrus Fibre, Garlic Powder, Dried Egg White, Potato Fibre, Basil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|861kJ / 205kcal
|1946kJ / 463kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|16.5g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|53.3g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.7g
|Protein
|10.6g
|24.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
