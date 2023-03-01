We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Probio7 Original Digestive Health Supplement 40 Capsules

Vegan

Food SupplementFor more information please visit Probio7.com
Our gut microbiome is home to over 100 trillion bacteria. It plays an important role in digestion, immunity, mood, skin and sleep. Therefore, keeping these microbes happy and healthy can be considered vital for good health. Probio 7 Original is perfect for those looking for a daily number of friendly bacteria, similar to a live yogurt.Each amazing capsule of Probio 7 Original provides 4 billion live bacteria from 7 bacterial strains. This has been paired with two types of natural fibre which act as a food source for your gut microbiome, keeping your microbes happy and healthy.
4 billion friendly bacteria7 live strainsAdded natural fibresSuitable for use with antibioticsDaily support for your gutNo Need to RefrigerateGluten FreeGMO FreeNo Artificial Preservatives, Colours or FlavouringsSuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Chicory Inulin Fibre (Fructo-Oligosaccharide), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (Vegetable Cellulose Capsule Shell), Soy Fibre, Bacteria Complex*, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate), Maltodextrin, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), *Bacteria Complex contains: L. Casei, L. Acidophilus, Lactococcus Lactis, Streptococcus Thermophilus, B. Bifidum, B. Longum & L. Bulgaricus (L. = Lactobacillus & B. = Bifidobacterium)

Allergy Information

Allergy advice: See ingredients listed above in bold.

Net Contents

40 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Suitable for daily use for anyone aged 2 years and over. Take 1-2 capsules daily, ideally with breakfast. Capsules can be swallowed whole or pulled apart and contents sprinkled on cold food or mixed with a cold drink.If you are taking antibiotics: Take 2 capsules daily, ideally with a meal 2-4 hours after you have taken your antibiotic. For the 2 weeks after your antibiotic course has finished, take 1 capsule daily.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Genetically Modified Ingredients

