Tesco Multigrain Meteors 350g

£ 1.35
£0.39/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy491kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1635kJ / 387kcal

Product Description

  • Sugar coated wheat, oat and rice chocolate flavoured balls and wheat, oat, barley and rye vanilla flavoured balls fortified with vitamin and iron.
  • Getting the right breakfast can help set you up for the rest of the day. That???s why we carefully select the best ingredients, and ensure that your bowl is tasty and packed full of vitamins
  • Chocolate and Vanilla cereal fortified with vitamins and iron Glorious Grains
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flour (37%), Wheat Flour (20%), Rice Flour (19%), Sugar, Wheat Bran, Glucose Syrup, Rye Flour, Barley Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Cocoa Powder (1%), Honey, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Cinnamon, Iron, Nicotinamide, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1635kJ / 387kcal491kJ / 116kcal
Fat4.2g1.3g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate73.3g22.0g
Sugars9.9g3.0g
Fibre6.1g1.8g
Protein10.9g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.58mg0.18mg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.87mg0.26mg
Niacin8.9mg2.7mg
Vitamin B60.68mg0.20mg
Folic Acid92µg28µg
Vitamin B122.02µg0.61µg
Biotin23.1µg6.9µg
Pantothenic acid3.1mg0.9mg
Iron2.8mg0.8mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
