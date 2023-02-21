Tesco Water Splash Blackcurrant 12X300ml

Great flavoured water drink!
Great bottle of flavoured water, my kids love them and have them as a treat drink!
Refreshing
This has a hint of blackcurrant flavour but is not overpowering or sweet. It is lovely. Don’t get it confused with Fruit Splash though as that is too sweet
Nice light taste I use it in the bedroom to take t
Nice light taste I use it in the bedroom to take tablets and the top is easy to operate and it doesn't spillif knocked over.
Drink up!!
Good quality and nice taste for no added sugar drinks. Had to knock 1star off for the hard to remove lids though . Not easy. Jotherwise a good buy.
Delicious and flavoursome
Delicious. Very good value. Thirst quenching and better than pure water
Great taste and price
I have bought this water for many years now for my daughter. She struggled to drink tap water and Tesco's water splash blackcurrant, gave her a little bit of flavour but still the pureness of water. The only negative about this product is the bottles. They are sometimes difficult to open. The plastic cap can't be turned by hand and also tge mouth piece doesn't pull up easily. In a pack of 12, there's only a couple of bottles that are like that but it does happen regularly. To summarise, great taste, 12 pack is value for money. Would recommend ĺ
I love this product ! Often out of stock though an
I love this product ! Often out of stock though and the only flavour I really enjoy! Excellent
Refreshing
Realy refreshing when chilled love ghis drink
A real change from boring old water
My husband doesn't drink water at all, but he finds this extremely refreshing
Delicious
Very good quality. Very tasty. Great size for handbags (or coat pockets). The only down side is that Tesco don't seem to do this in a 1 litre bottle as well!! There's a hint here Tesco!