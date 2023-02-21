We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Water Splash Blackcurrant 12X300ml

Tesco Water Splash Blackcurrant 12X300ml
£3.15
£0.09/100ml

One bottle

Energy
7kJ
2kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar blackcurrant flavoured still water soft drink with sweetener.
  • BLACKCURRANT Wonderful water with a bold blackcurrant burst From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 3600ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Once opened, consume within 1 days.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard.
  • Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 300ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne bottle (300ml)
Energy2kJ / <1kcal7kJ / 2kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard. Warning: Cap not suitable for children under 36 months as it contains small parts that may pose as a choking hazard.

Great flavoured water drink!

5 stars

Great bottle of flavoured water, my kids love them and have them as a treat drink!

Refreshing

5 stars

This has a hint of blackcurrant flavour but is not overpowering or sweet. It is lovely. Don’t get it confused with Fruit Splash though as that is too sweet

Nice light taste I use it in the bedroom to take t

5 stars

Nice light taste I use it in the bedroom to take tablets and the top is easy to operate and it doesn't spillif knocked over.

Drink up!!

4 stars

Good quality and nice taste for no added sugar drinks. Had to knock 1star off for the hard to remove lids though . Not easy. Jotherwise a good buy.

Delicious and flavoursome

5 stars

Delicious. Very good value. Thirst quenching and better than pure water

Great taste and price

4 stars

I have bought this water for many years now for my daughter. She struggled to drink tap water and Tesco's water splash blackcurrant, gave her a little bit of flavour but still the pureness of water. The only negative about this product is the bottles. They are sometimes difficult to open. The plastic cap can't be turned by hand and also tge mouth piece doesn't pull up easily. In a pack of 12, there's only a couple of bottles that are like that but it does happen regularly. To summarise, great taste, 12 pack is value for money. Would recommend ĺ

I love this product ! Often out of stock though an

5 stars

I love this product ! Often out of stock though and the only flavour I really enjoy! Excellent

Refreshing

5 stars

Realy refreshing when chilled love ghis drink

A real change from boring old water

4 stars

My husband doesn't drink water at all, but he finds this extremely refreshing

Delicious

5 stars

Very good quality. Very tasty. Great size for handbags (or coat pockets). The only down side is that Tesco don't seem to do this in a 1 litre bottle as well!! There's a hint here Tesco!

