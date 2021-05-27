We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nando's Sweet Chilli Jam Medium 285G

Nando's Sweet Chilli Jam Medium 285G
£ 2.25
£0.79/100g
Product Description

  • Relish with tomatoes, red onion and red chilli.
  • Welcome to the sweet (& spicy) life!
  • Our chilli jam is jam-packed with tangy tomatoes and Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chillies), it's warm and sweet with a tingle of heat. A guaranteed show stopper!
  • Perfect for spreading, saucing and dipping. It'll add flavour to just about anything.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Made from 25% recycled PET
  • Bottle - Recycle
  • Cap - Recycle
  • Dip, Sauce & Spread
  • Chilli rating - Medium
  • No Artificial Colourants, Flavourings and Preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - Kosher Certification
  • Halal - National NIHT Independent Halal Trust
  • Pack size: 285G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (30%), Sugar, Water, Apple Vinegar (Sulphite), Tomato Paste, Red Onion (4.7%), Red Chilli (4.5%), Corn Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli), Garlic Puree, Citrus Fibre, Colour (Caramel), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate Below 4°C Once Opened and Use Within 3 WeeksBest Before: see bottle

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Squeeze me on...
  • Chicken, Wraps, Sandwiches, Burgers, Halloumi

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 19, Serving size: 15 g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk
  • nandos.com/sauces

Net Contents

285g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAve quantity per 100 gAve quantity per serving
Energy 585 kJ / 138 kcal88 kJ / 21 kcal
Fat 0.1 g0 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 32 g4.8 g
of which sugars 29 g4.3 g
Protein 0.6 g0.1 g
Salt 1.2 g0.2 g
5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

So pleased this sauce is available to buy now. It is delicious and so versatile.

The best sweet chilli jam

5 stars

Awesome - so glad Tesco have this for delivery!

More Spicy Than Usual

3 stars

It was not as good as I was expecting. It was much more spicy than the one used in store and for that I didn't like it as I couldn't taste the wrap. It is also not as sweet as normal.

It’s ok - nothing wow

3 stars

This is ok but it doesn’t taste like the one in actual Nando’s - it’s more like a glorified spicy relish

So happy that Nando's have started to sell this. T

5 stars

So happy that Nando's have started to sell this. Tastes so good with grilled Halloumi and great in wraps.

