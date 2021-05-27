Nando's Sweet Chilli Jam Medium 285G

Absolutely delicious
So pleased this sauce is available to buy now. It is delicious and so versatile.
The best sweet chilli jam
Awesome - so glad Tesco have this for delivery!
More Spicy Than Usual
It was not as good as I was expecting. It was much more spicy than the one used in store and for that I didn't like it as I couldn't taste the wrap. It is also not as sweet as normal.
It’s ok - nothing wow
This is ok but it doesn’t taste like the one in actual Nando’s - it’s more like a glorified spicy relish
So happy that Nando's have started to sell this. T
So happy that Nando's have started to sell this. Tastes so good with grilled Halloumi and great in wraps.