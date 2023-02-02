Flash Power Mop Refill Pads 8 Pack

Flash Powermop Floor Cleaner gives you an easy powered deep clean on nearly any floor in your home. Powermop Absorbing Pad Refills attach to any Flash Powermop Floor Cleaner. Attach the Powermop Absorbing Pad to the mop head to absorb and lock away dirt, leaving a clean, dry floor. Powermop Cleaning Solution loosens all sorts of dirt, grease and grime, lifting it away from the floor so that it can be easily soaked up by the Powermop Absorbing Pad. Powermop Absorbing Pads simply stick to the bottom of the mop head, with a clever absorbent core that soaks up and stores away the dirty solution and grease and grime, leaving the floor shiny, clean and dry. Safe for use across all sealed floor surfaces, do not use on untreated/oiled wood. Suitable for use with old and new Powermops.