We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush 900Ml

Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush 900Ml

4.6(5)
Write a review

£1.50

£0.17/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

each 250ml gives you
Energy
387kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.3g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Sparkling tropical fruit & coconut flavour glucose drink with sugar and sweeteners
Take charge, look forward and believe you can make a difference to your day. Whatever you do, do it with positive energy. Enjoy it cold.
Contains a source of Phenylalanine
Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush is a sparkling tropical fruit and coconut flavoured drink powered by glucose, offering refreshment with a great tasting flavour.
Pack size: 900ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (2%) (Pineapple, Mango, Passion Fruit), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Lactate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabillisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Caffeine, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Number of uses

This pack contains 3-4 servings

Net Contents

1ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursContains Sweeteners

View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here