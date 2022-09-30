Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush 900Ml

Sparkling tropical fruit & coconut flavour glucose drink with sugar and sweeteners

Take charge, look forward and believe you can make a difference to your day. Whatever you do, do it with positive energy. Enjoy it cold.

Contains a source of Phenylalanine

Lucozade Energy Caribbean Crush is a sparkling tropical fruit and coconut flavoured drink powered by glucose, offering refreshment with a great tasting flavour.

Pack size: 900ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (12%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (2%) (Pineapple, Mango, Passion Fruit), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Lactate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabillisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Caffeine, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Number of uses

This pack contains 3-4 servings

Net Contents

1ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Additives