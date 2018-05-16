We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies 180G
£ 1.25
£0.70/100g
One cookie
  • Energy473kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057kJ / 491kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour cookies with dark chocolate chips.
  • Double chocolate Chunky chocolate cookies with rich dark chocolate chips
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate Chips (31%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (23g)
Energy2057kJ / 491kcal473kJ / 113kcal
Fat23.2g5.3g
Saturates11.9g2.7g
Carbohydrate63.2g14.5g
Sugars31.1g7.2g
Fibre3.1g0.7g
Protein5.8g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Cookies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here