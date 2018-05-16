Wicked Kitchen Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies 180G

- Energy473kJ 113kcal6%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars7.2g8%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057kJ / 491kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour cookies with dark chocolate chips.
- Double chocolate Chunky chocolate cookies with rich dark chocolate chips
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate Chips (31%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (23g)
|Energy
|2057kJ / 491kcal
|473kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|5.3g
|Saturates
|11.9g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.2g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|31.1g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
