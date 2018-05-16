Birds Eye Inspns 2 Breast Fillets Southern Fried Chicken 220G

- Energy996kJ 238kcal12%
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken breast fillet, coated in Southern Fried breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
- Enjoy menu inspired dishes at home! 100% breast fillets in a delicious Southern Fried coating
- Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast fillet if it's 60% chicken breast fillet? Made with 100% chicken breast fillet? Made with 100% chicken breast fillet means we use only chicken breast fillet in this product. The other 40% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
- 100% Whole Fillet
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (60%), Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Starch (Wheat, Potato, Maize), Spices, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Sage, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk, Mustard, Soya, Celery and Sesame For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
210°c, Fan 190°c, Gas Mark 8, 20-24 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the Southern Fried Chicken Fillet from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp.
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 2 Portions
Name and address
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides
|Per Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|904kJ
|996kJ
|- kcal
|216kcal
|238kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|11g
|- of which Saturates
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|17g
|- of which Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Protein
|16g
|17g
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.73g
|-
|-
