Haribo Share The Happy Fizzy & Fruit Gums 352G

3.7(3)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Fizzy and Fruit Flavour Gums, Cola Gums, Milk Flavour Gums and Sweet Foam Gums Strawberry Flavour Gums
  • *Vegetarian product is Giant Strawbs gone mini, which contains no animal gelatine*
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so ...
  • … the happy world of HARIBO!
  • Full of Favourites
  • HARIBO Supermix
  • HARIBO Starmix
  • HARIBO Giant Strawbs
  • HARIBO Tangfastics
  • This product is a random mixture. Contents of mixture may vary.
  • Package contains approx. 22 packs
  • Without Artificial Colours
  • Pack size: 352G

Information

Ingredients

Fizzy and Fruit Flavour Gums, Cola Gums, Milk Flavour Gums and Sweet Foam Gums: Glucose Syrup; Sugar; Dextrose; Gelatine; Fruit Juice from Concentrate:, Apple, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple, Strawberry; Caramelised Sugar Syrup; Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Acidity Regulators: Calcium Citrates, Sodium Hydrogen Malate; Flavouring; Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Beetroot, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Hibiscus, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato; Elderberry Extract; Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Strawberry Flavour Gums: Glucose Syrup; Sugar; Starch; Acid: Citric Acid; Flavouring; Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Aronia, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Orange, Safflower, Spirulina; Caramelised Sugar Syrup; Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax; Elderberry Extract

Storage

Best before end... (see print on back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.

Preparation and Usage

  • Treat, On the Go, Party, Celebrate

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 14 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • HARIBO Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • HARIBO Ireland Ltd,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 15 Earl Street,
  • Dundalk,
  • Co. Louth,
  • Ire.
  • www.haribo.com

Net Contents

352g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 450 kJ/341 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:79 g8 %
of which sugars:46 g13 %
Protein:5.1 g3 %
Salt:0.03 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
We use it as emergency as my husband is diabetic t

3 stars

We use it as emergency as my husband is diabetic the diabetic nurse told him to have some on hand if his sugar dropped.

more than half were the same flavour.

3 stars

I was surprised that more than half of the bags were the strawberries, and there was only one pack of the tangfastics and supermix. I'd have thought there would be a bit more range.

Good selection and value for money

5 stars

I ordered the Haribo Share Bag for Halloween gifts. If I shall have enough left remains to be seen. I am 67 and love Haribos but I only let myself have 1 bag a day. The bag was good value for money and is as cheap as the discount stores..

