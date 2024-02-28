We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Cookies & Cream Snack Bars 4x34g

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Cookies & Cream Snack Bars 4x34g

4.5(107)
Write a review

£2.00

£14.71/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bar (34g)
Energy
635kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1867 kJ

Cookies and Cream Flavour Rice Cereal Bar, with White Chocolate Chunks and Cookie Crumb.
© 2024 Kellanova
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
Pack size: 136G

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (37%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Palm Oil, White Chocolate Chunks (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose {Milk}, Milk Whey Powder, Emulsifier {Sunflower Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Chocolate Flavour Biscuit Crumb (4.5%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils {Palm, Shea, Rapeseed}, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Beef Gelatin, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifiers (E472e, E472a, Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 34g ℮

View all On The Go Breakfast

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here