Felix Senior Cat Food Mixed Selection in Jelly 40X100g
Felix Senior Cat Food Mixed Selection in Jelly 40X100g

Felix Senior Cat Food Mixed Selection in Jelly 40X100g

£13.50

£3.38/kg

Felix Senior Cat Food Mixed Selection in Jelly 40X100gTo find out more about Felix, play games, join promotions and much more, go to: www.catslikefelix.co.uk
Complete pet food for senior catsClever cats know what they want, especially at mealtimes! That's why each recipe in this Felix® range of irresistible meals is made with quality ingredients and packed with deliciously tender pieces in succulent jelly that your cat can really get his teeth into.That's why each recipe in this Felix® Senior range of irresistible meals is made with quality ingredients and packed with deliciously tender pieces in succulent jelly for a tasty meal your cat will love! Felix Senior is available in a wide range of recipes in a tasty jelly to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day. Felix® Senior - just irresistible!That's not all!These meals are specially designed for cats aged 7+ with the right combination of proteins, balanced minerals and vitamins including antioxidants to help keep your cat full of vitality! They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
Felix® is available in a wide range of varieties in a tasty jelly to satisfy your cat's love of variety every day These classic Felix® favourites are a source of essential Omega 6 fatty acids and made with the right combination of balanced minerals and vitamins to help keep your cat full of vitality and ready for mischief! They're packed with healthy goodness and satisfy 100% of your cat's daily needs when served according to the feeding guidelines.
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
For Cats 7+ Years100% of Your Cat's Daily NeedsAntioxidantsProteinsBalanced MineralsNo added artificial flavourings, preservatives or colourants
Pack size: 4KG

Net Contents

40 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guideFor an average senior cat (4kg)3 pouches per dayIn at least 2 separate mealsServe at room temperature.Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. The senior maintenance averages are based on moderately active cats at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted as required to maintain your cat at a lean, healthy body weight.

10 x with Beef10 x with Chicken10 x with Salmon10 x with Turkey

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Turkey 4%), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place. Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch. Individual pouches not to be sold separately.

Nutrition

Typical Values Analytical constituents:
Moisture:83%
Protein:8.5%
Fat content:4.0%
Crude ash:2.5%
Crude fibres:0.05%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:620
Vit. D3:95
Vit. E:14
-mg/kg:
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:22
Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.27
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:2.4
Manganous sulphate monohydrate: 4.3
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:35
Technological additives:mg/kg:
Cassia gum: 22 100

