Robinson Double Strength No Added Sugar Orange & Pineapple Squash 1L

3.3(3)
Robinson Double Strength No Added Sugar Orange & Pineapple Squash 1L
£2.50
£0.25/100ml

Per 250ml diluted†:

Energy
15kJ
3kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Orange and Pineapple Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • At Robinsons we work hard to choose the tastiest fruits, that are sun-ripened and harvested in season to ensure we give you delicious real fruit in every drop, which lasts twice as long.†
  • †Dilute 1 part concentrate with 9 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.
  • Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Real fruit in every drop
  • No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Only 3 Calories Per Glass
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (16%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Keep yourself refreshed
  • 1 part Robinsons
  • 9 parts water
  • Adding Robinsons to water brings the taste of real fruit in every drop to life
  • Shake Well.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 40 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127, visit the Contact Us page on our website www.robinsonssquash.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Diluted†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy6kJ/1kcal15kJ/3kcal
Salt0.02g0.05g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein--
Bottle contains 40 servings--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 9 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers--
3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Wanted single strength

4 stars

Would have greatly preferred single strength, but that appears to have been discontinued. I have to decant about a half into another bottle and dilute so that I can use it alongside my single strength Orange without constantly getting the measures wrong when making a glass for myself.

Tasty

5 stars

Tasty and not watery. Makes the perfect summer drink

Full of artificial sweetener and colour Horrible t

1 stars

Full of artificial sweetener and colour Horrible taste so much colour in it ruined my son’s water bottle I thought we have stopped using food colours I would not have given even 1 star Would never recommend this drink to anyone

