Robinson Double Strength No Added Sugar Orange & Pineapple Squash 1L

Wanted single strength
Would have greatly preferred single strength, but that appears to have been discontinued. I have to decant about a half into another bottle and dilute so that I can use it alongside my single strength Orange without constantly getting the measures wrong when making a glass for myself.
Tasty
Tasty and not watery. Makes the perfect summer drink
Full of artificial sweetener and colour Horrible taste so much colour in it ruined my son’s water bottle I thought we have stopped using food colours I would not have given even 1 star Would never recommend this drink to anyone