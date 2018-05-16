Yo! Vegan Selection 222G

Product Description
- 2 inari nigiri, 4 cucumber hosomaki, 2 yellow pepper hosomaki, 1 chive coated pickled carrot, cucumber & red pepper roll, 1 sesame coated pickled red cabbage, yellow pepper & rocket roll, with soy sauce, pickled ginger & wasabi
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 222G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Inari Fried Tofu Wraps (13%) (Soya Beans, Water, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Sweetener (Maltitol), Wheat, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid, Malic Acid), Corn Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Cucumber (6%), Yellow Pepper (3%), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Pickled Carrot (Carrot, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Pickled Red Cabbage (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Pickled Ginger (Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Water, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Salt, Alcohol), Wasabi (Horseradish, Wasabi, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Mustard Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Red Pepper, Seaweed, Chives, Rocket, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within use by date.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Label - glued. Not Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
Return to
- Taiko Foods Ltd.,
- London,
- W3 7XR.
- Tel: 020-8749-1515
- www.taikofoods.co.uk
Net Contents
222g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|752kJ / 180kcal
|1669kJ / 400kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|6.4g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|26.9g
|of which sugars
|10.9g
|24.2g
|Protein
|4.1g
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.73g
|1.62g
