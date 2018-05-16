We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Yo! Vegan Selection 222G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yo! Vegan Selection 222G
£ 3.20
£1.45/100g

Product Description

  • 2 inari nigiri, 4 cucumber hosomaki, 2 yellow pepper hosomaki, 1 chive coated pickled carrot, cucumber & red pepper roll, 1 sesame coated pickled red cabbage, yellow pepper & rocket roll, with soy sauce, pickled ginger & wasabi
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 222G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Inari Fried Tofu Wraps (13%) (Soya Beans, Water, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Sweetener (Maltitol), Wheat, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid, Malic Acid), Corn Starch, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Cucumber (6%), Yellow Pepper (3%), Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Pickled Carrot (Carrot, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Pickled Red Cabbage (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Pickled Ginger (Ginger, Tapioca Starch, Water, Sugar Cane Vinegar, Salt, Alcohol), Wasabi (Horseradish, Wasabi, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Mustard Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Red Pepper, Seaweed, Chives, Rocket, White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within use by date.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Label - glued. Not Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Taiko Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • W3 7XR.

Return to

  • Taiko Foods Ltd.,
  • London,
  • W3 7XR.
  • Tel: 020-8749-1515
  • www.taikofoods.co.uk

Net Contents

222g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per pack:
Energy752kJ / 180kcal1669kJ / 400kcal
Fat2.9g6.4g
of which saturates0.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate12.1g26.9g
of which sugars10.9g24.2g
Protein4.1g9.1g
Salt0.73g1.62g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here