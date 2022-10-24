We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey & Lemonade 250Ml

1(1)Write a review
Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey & Lemonade 250Ml
£1.90
£7.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and Lemonade Ready to Drink
  • Number of Serves per Bottle: 1
  • Brand History: The oldest registered distillery in the United States is home to the world's best-selling individual whiskey brand. Jack Daniel’s, the best-selling individual whiskey brand in the world, was originally crafted by Jack Daniel himself. Jack Daniel’s premium Tennessee whiskey is still made using iron-free cave spring water, and is charcoal-mellowed and matured at America’s oldest registered distillery, established in 1866 in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Jack Daniel’s is a culturally authentic brand with a long and rich heritage. The Jack Daniel Distillery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Since Brown-Forman purchased the Jack Daniel’s brand in 1956, it has become one of the most recognized American brands worldwide, with more than 10 million cases sold annually in over 170 countries. In addition to world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, the Jack Daniel’s family of brands includes Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, the Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple.
  • Enjoy the real taste of Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee Honey in a convenient, ready-to-drink format with Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee Honey Lemonade whiskey specialty canned cocktail. Our Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee Honey Lemonade puts a Lynchburg tradition of mixing Tennessee Honey and lemonade into a can; ready to drink, and ready when you are. The sweet tang of lemonade and taste of Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee Honey come together in perfect harmony, creating an easy to drink, smooth, balanced and refreshing Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee Honey & Lemonade whiskey specialty cocktail. Mixed with 150 years of premium craft tradition, Jack Daniel’s invites you to enjoy a perfectly proportioned distilled spirits specialty drink on the go, straight from the fridge, or out of the cooler. Best served cold, straight from the can or over ice, and always in good company.
  • Aroma: Juicy citrus peel highlighted by the sweet notes of honey and classic Jack Daniel'sⓇ whiskey.
  • Color: Fresh lemon
  • Taste: An invigorating taste of traditional lemonade, warm honey, and smooth Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee honey.
  • Finish: Refreshing with hints of fresh citrus and warm honey
  • Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey comes from the United States oldest registered distillery and is charcoal mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal. The Distillery, founded in 1866 by Mr. Jack Daniel in Lynchburg, Tennessee, is one of the most well-known producers of whiskey in the world. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey is made with the finest corn, rye and barley malt. Its distinctive character is a result of natural fermentation, careful distillation, and use of the Distillery’s iron-free water from the Cave Spring that runs at a constant 56° F.
  • Key Personality: CHRIS FLETCHER, MASTER DISTILLER - Chris Fletcher is the master distiller and director of quality at the Jack Daniel Distillery. In this role, he uses his sensory skills and extensive knowledge of the whiskey-making process to supervise and ensure the world’s top-selling whiskey label is in constant supply. Chris is one of only a handful of individuals to have held the title of “Master Distiller” in the distillery’s history.Chris joined the Jack Daniel Distillery first as a tour guide, coming home to work summers during his college years. After earning a degree in chemistry, he gained a complete knowledge of production at Jack Daniel’s including milling, mashing, fermenting, distillation, mellowing and maturation, all passed down first-hand by his grandfather, the late Master Distiller Frank “Frog” Bobo, and other Jack Daniel’s employees with decades of experience.Chris lives in Lynchburg with his wife, Ashley, and son, Payne Thomas.
  • Key Personality: LEXIE PHILLIPS, ASSISTANT DISTILLER - Lexie Phillips was hired as assistant distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery in 2020. In this role, she uses her full knowledge of distillery history and the whiskey-making process to serve as a collaborator to Master Distiller Chris Fletcher on whiskey innovation. She travels as a brand ambassador to conduct tasting events and brand education, and also conducts in-depth distillery tours for visitors to Lynchburg.Lexie earned a degree in agricultural science from Middle Tennessee State University. Prior to becoming assistant distiller, Lexie worked in Jack Daniel’s quality control and distillery operations, most recently serving as distillery lead operator.Born and raised just outside of Lynchburg in Estill Springs, TN, Lexie’s family has deep ties to Lynchburg and the Jack Daniel Distillery. All in all, Lexie has upwards of 20 family members who have worked, or who still work, alongside her at Jack. Her husband, Josh, works as a processor.
  • Key Personality: ERIC TECOSKY, BRAND AMBASSADOR - , Eric has been bartending at Jones Hollywood in Los Angeles since 2001. He began mixing a decade before on the Sunset Strip where he created his first signature cocktail. Since then his inventive spirit and taste have evolved.He was a founding board member of “The Sporting Life,” a cocktail club that pre-dated the USBG in Los Angeles. His cocktails and creations have been featured in countless local and national press. His lifetime love for Jack Daniel’s paid off, and for the past couple of years, he has been Jack’s West Coast Brand Ambassador.His time is now spent training everyone from whiskey societies to restaurant staffs to whiskey fans in general on Frank Sinatra’s drink of choice. He also spends hours on end developing new cocktails and innovations, setting up events, and making sure to stay on top of current cocktail trends and predicting the next ones. Most recently, he has been very proud to help create and bring to life Room No. 7.
  • Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee Honey Lemonade at 7% ABV whiskey specialty ready-to-drink canned cocktail.
  • One 250 mL can of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey and Lemonade Ready to Drink
  • It's so convenient; just pop the cap and enjoy a fresh take on your favorite Tennessee whiskey
  • Real Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Honey and Lemonade perfectly mixed at 7% ABV
  • An easy-to-drink option that welcomes non-Jack drinkers to the world of Jack
  • Ready to drink. Best served cold straight from the can or over ice, and always in good company.
  • An invigorating taste of traditional lemonade, warm honey, and smooth Jack Daniel’sⓇ Tennessee honey.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Aroma: Juicy citrus peel highlighted by the sweet notes of honey and classic Jack Daniel'sⓇ whiskey

Alcohol Units

1

ABV

5.0% vol

Type of Closure

Other

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • It's so convenient; just pop the cap and enjoy a fresh take on your favorite Tennessee whiskey

Warnings

  • The UK chief medical offices recommend adults do not regularly drink more that 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Enjoy Responsibly

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • Jack Daniel Distillery,
  • Lynchburg,
  • Tennessee,
  • U.S.A.

Return to

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

25ml

Safety information

The UK chief medical offices recommend adults do not regularly drink more that 14 units per week. drinkaware.co.uk Enjoy Responsibly

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Poor, no taste.

1 stars

Poor...tasteless, couldn't taste the Alcohol.

