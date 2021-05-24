Tesco Beautifully Balanced Indian Inspired Onion Bhaji 255G
Product Description
- Rice with lentils, chickpeas and black beans with crushed sweet potato, lentils and chickpeas in a masala style vinaigrette dressing, onion bhajis, yogurt and mint dressing, pickled onion, spinach and coriander.
- Our chefs' recipe layers onion bhajis and masala spiced sweet potato & lentil crush with a rice & chickpea salad, pink pickled onions, yoghurt, spinach & coriander leaves
- Pack size: 255G
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Lentils, Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Onion Bhaji (11%) [Onion, Yellow Pea Flour, Split Chickpeas, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Chilli, Salt, Black Pepper, Ground Rose Petals], Sweet Potato, Water, Chickpeas, Onion, Black Turtle Beans, Spinach, Carrot, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Mint, Spices, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Ginger Pur??e, Garlic Pur??e, Olive Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Juice, Chilli Pur??e, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lemon Zest, Black Onion Seed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
255g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (255g)
|Energy
|508kJ / 121kcal
|1296kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|42.8g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|8.7g
|Protein
|4.1g
|10.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
