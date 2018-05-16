We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Richmond Meat Free 8 Smoked Rashers 150G

£ 2.50
£16.67/kg
Product Description

  • Seasoned Meat-Free Smoked Bacon Style Slices made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • As the Nation's Favourite Sausage brand, we've put our know-how to good use by creating a range of delicious Meat Free options, which will fast become your new favourites. Introducing our Meat Free Smoked Bacon. Perfect in a sarnie or a fry up, our rashers are packed full of protein, a great source of fibre and a guaranteed breakfast hit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Richmond is a registered trademark.
  • High in Protein
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Methyl Cellulose, Wheat Protein, Soya Protein, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Blackcurrant, Radish, Apple, Starch, Natural Smoke Flavouring, Chicory Root Fibre, Acid: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 48 hours. Suitable for freezing. For best quality, freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Pan fry in a little pre-heated oil on a medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Turn occasionally until well browned and piping hot.

Produce of

Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans

Preparation and Usage

  • Try with our Meat-Free Sausages

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Rashers, as sold, contains37.5g of Rashers, as sold, contains
Energy748kJ/179kcal281kJ/67kcal
Fat11g4.2g
of which saturates1.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.9g1.8g
of which sugars1.6g0.6g
Fibre5.4g2.0g
Protein12g4.6g
Salt2.4g0.89g

