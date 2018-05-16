Richmond Meat Free 8 Smoked Rashers 150G

- Energy281kJ 67kcal3%
Product Description
- Seasoned Meat-Free Smoked Bacon Style Slices made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
- As the Nation's Favourite Sausage brand, we've put our know-how to good use by creating a range of delicious Meat Free options, which will fast become your new favourites. Introducing our Meat Free Smoked Bacon. Perfect in a sarnie or a fry up, our rashers are packed full of protein, a great source of fibre and a guaranteed breakfast hit.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Richmond is a registered trademark.
- High in Protein
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Methyl Cellulose, Wheat Protein, Soya Protein, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Colouring Foods: Blackcurrant, Radish, Apple, Starch, Natural Smoke Flavouring, Chicory Root Fibre, Acid: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 48 hours. Suitable for freezing. For best quality, freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Pan fry in a little pre-heated oil on a medium heat for 3-4 minutes. Turn occasionally until well browned and piping hot.
Produce of
Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans
Preparation and Usage
- Try with our Meat-Free Sausages
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- We love to chat
- Drop us a line:
- Freephone: 0800 783 4321
- www.richmondsausages.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Rashers, as sold, contains
|37.5g of Rashers, as sold, contains
|Energy
|748kJ/179kcal
|281kJ/67kcal
|Fat
|11g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|1.8g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|12g
|4.6g
|Salt
|2.4g
|0.89g
