Tesco Ham Hock Cheese & Chutney Chutney Wrap

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1708kJ 406kcal
    20%
  • Fat14.5g
    21%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Ham hock, apple and ale chutney, coloured Cheddar cheese, medium fat soft cheese, mayonnaise and lettuce in a plain tortilla wrap.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers pulled ham hock, cheese, chutney and lettuce in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • HAND WRAPPED

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Ham Hock (20%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Coloured Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (7%), Lettuce, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Apple, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Sucrose, Sultanas, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Humectant (Glycerol), White Wine Vinegar, Dried Onion, Ale (Barley), Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Molasses, Mustard Seed, Mustard Flour, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy987kJ / 235kcal1708kJ / 406kcal
Fat8.4g14.5g
Saturates3.7g6.4g
Carbohydrate27.9g48.3g
Sugars4.4g7.7g
Fibre1.1g2.0g
Protein11.4g19.7g
Salt1.1g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

