Tesco Ham Hock Cheese & Chutney Chutney Wrap
- Energy1708kJ 406kcal20%
- Fat14.5g21%
- Saturates6.4g32%
- Sugars7.7g9%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Ham hock, apple and ale chutney, coloured Cheddar cheese, medium fat soft cheese, mayonnaise and lettuce in a plain tortilla wrap.
- Our chefs' recipe layers pulled ham hock, cheese, chutney and lettuce in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- HAND WRAPPED
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Ham Hock (20%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Coloured Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (7%), Lettuce, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Apple, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Sucrose, Sultanas, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Humectant (Glycerol), White Wine Vinegar, Dried Onion, Ale (Barley), Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Molasses, Mustard Seed, Mustard Flour, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|987kJ / 235kcal
|1708kJ / 406kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|14.5g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|27.9g
|48.3g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|11.4g
|19.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
