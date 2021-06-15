Genius Gut Lovin Tiger Bloomer Loaf 400G
Product Description
- White Bread with a Rice Flour Topping
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- This Tiger Bloomer contains Active Cultures.
- To find out more about Active Cultures, check out www.geniusfood.com.
- Supports the Immune System*
- *Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-014-099
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Gut Lovin' Greatness
- Active Cultures in every delicious slice
- High in Fibre
- Made without wheat
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
- Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Starches (Tapioca, Potato, Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Psyllium Husk, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Bamboo Fibre, Yeast, Dried Egg White, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Fermented Maize Starch, Flavouring, Active Cultures (Bacillus Coagulans Unique IS2), Vitamins & Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Name and address
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- UK: 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
- EU: 38 rue de Berri,
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (80g)
|RI%*
|Energy
|1270kJ
|1016kJ
|12%
|-
|302kcal
|242kcal
|12%
|Fat
|9.7g
|7.8g
|11%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.6g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|48g
|38g
|15%
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|2.9g
|3%
|Fibre
|6.5g
|5.2g
|Protein
|2.5g
|2.0g
|4%
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.84g
|14%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.25mg
|0.20mg
|20%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.34mg
|0.27mg
|21%
|Niacin
|3.2mg
|2.6mg
|16%
|Folic Acid
|80µg
|64µg
|32%
|Calcium
|119mg
|95mg
|12%
|Iron
|2.4mg
|1.9mg
|14%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Number of Servings: 5. Serving Size: 80g
|-
|-
|-
