We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Salt & Vinegar Crisps 45G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Salt & Vinegar Crisps 45G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

This pack contains:

Energy
965kJ
231kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
13g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

high

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2144kJ

Product Description

  • Salt and Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps
  • Walkers is partnering with easyJet holidays to jet-set you away from the everyday on an unforgettable package holiday - with a voucher for flights, accommodation, beach holiday transfers and 23kg baggage - all ATOL protected! If you love a sight-seeing city break or a relaxing beach escape, enjoy your irresistible Walkers flavours and get the chance to win a voucher for a great value easyJet holiday of your choice with every pack.
  • How to Enter:
  • 1. Purchase a promotional pack
  • 2. Scan QR code or visit walkers.co.uk/holiday
  • 3. Enter your code starting with ‘GB' (found in the best before box)
  • 4. Find out if you've won instantly (ROI residents must answer qualifying question)
  • Terms & Conditions:
  • UK & ROI, 18+ only. Instant Win: Enter between 10:00 GMT 23/02/22 - 22:00 BST 23/05/22. Wrap Up Draw: 22:01 BST 23/05/22 - 23:59 BST 23/08/22. Purchase necessary. ROI participants must correctly answer qualifying question for chance to win. Instant Win Prizes: 1080 Prizes to be won, 12 each day: 1 x £2,000 easyJet holidays Voucher, 11 x £500 easyJet holidays Vouchers. Wrap Up Draw Prizes: 10 x £500 easyJet holidays Vouchers. In ROI all prizes € cash equivalent. Prizes allocated by a random winning moment every hour between 10:00 and 22:00 each day to 23/05/22. All entries received during the Wrap Up Draw will be entered into a prize draw. All prizes will be won. Retain packaging. Internet access required. Max 1 entry per person per hour and 1 Prize per person. Visit walkers.co.uk/holiday for full T&Cs, prize details & NI NPN info.
  • - Walkers Salt & Vinegar flavour bag of crisps
  • - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
  • - Fresh taste guaranteed
  • - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Contains no artificial colours or MSG
  • Since 1948, we've been delighting the nation everyday with our delicious, great tasting crisps. We strive to always give you the very best quality and continue to be made with 100% Great British potatoes. So thank you for choosing us for over 70 years. Walkers has been and always will be made by Britain.
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • Some See Potatoes, We See Potential
  • Bursting with More Flavour
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt and Vinegar Seasoning [Flavouring, Corn (Maize) Starch, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g(%*) Pack
Energy 2144kJ965kJ(11%*)
-514kcal231kcal(11%*)
Fat 30g13g(19%*)
of which Saturates 2.4g1.1g(5%*)
Carbohydrate 54g24g
of which Sugars 0.4g0.2g(<1%*)
Fibre 3.6g1.6g
Protein 6.0g2.7g
Salt 1.60g0.71g(12%*)
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Single Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

very tasty

5 stars

very tasty

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here