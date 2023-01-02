We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jimmy's Iced Coffee Mocha 275Ml

£1.95
£0.71/100ml

Product Description

  • Ready-to-drink chocolate iced coffee!
  • Jimmy’s Mocha Iced Coffee. If you’re new to Iced Coffee, then the Mocha could well be the one for you. Think of a refreshing chocolate milk with a sophisticated coffee undertone. Made with single-origin, Rain Forest Alliance Coffee and Belgian chocolate, it’s the treat of the Jimmy’s family. If you enjoy geeking out on packaging, you’ll love our resealable & infinitely recyclable 275ml BottleCan™️.
  • When? 11am treat, lunch pick me up, post hike/workout / protein.
  • If you’re into truly refreshing Iced Coffee, you’ve come to the right place. We offer a wide range of products for all coffee enthusiasts, with a special emphasis on sustainable packaging and single-origin, Rainforest Alliance Coffee.
  • Where did it all begin? Jim’s 'lightbulb’ moment came after becoming hooked on Iced Coffee during a trip to Australia and returning to the UK to find supermarket shelves lacking in a thirst-quenching equivalent that wasn’t too sweet. Following a few rounds of taste tests in Jim’s sister Suze’s café in Bournemouth, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee was born.
  • Caffeine content 41mg/100ml
  • Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Coffee, Find out more at ra.org
  • Coffee + Belgian Chocolate + Milk
  • Refreshing Iced Coffee
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Rainforest Alliance, Arabica Coffee
  • Ethically Sourced Ingredients
  • Infinitely Recyclable Packaging
  • Pack size: 275ML

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (60%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee*) (36%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Chocolate Powder, Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Vanilla Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Allergen Advice: See ingredients in bold

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 2 daysFor Best Before see base

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Jimmy's chilled

Name and address

  • Jimmy's Iced Coffee,
  • Unit 1,
  • Industrial Beaver Estate,
  • 8 Airfield Road,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,

Return to

  • Jimmy's Iced Coffee,
  • Unit 1,
  • Industrial Beaver Estate,
  • 8 Airfield Road,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 3TG.
  • info@jimmysicedcoffee.com

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml provide
Energy193kJ/46kcal
Fat1.2g
of which saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate6.1g
of which sugars6.1g
Protein2.3g
Salt0.16g
Just had one as part of a meal deal agree price is crazy otherwise didn’t enjoy it has s strange milky and butter taste much prefer any of the other available brands I won’t buy it again.

Good quality

It was nice but had better ones

Bought as part of the meal deal but really dont like it. Nothing like Mocha. Very odd after taste. Will stick to the Starbucks which is far superior

very average, worth a try with a meal deal but the retail price is silly for what it is

i had this in bournemouth. with a free voucher. it kept well in my fridge. i found it lovely smooth, and refreshing. could taste the chocolate in it. would buy again if on shelf. i,d recomend it.lovely on a hot day, but i would still buy in winter.not tried any other yet, but will do.

