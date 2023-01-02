Jimmy's Iced Coffee Mocha 275Ml

Just had one as part of a meal deal agree price is
Just had one as part of a meal deal agree price is crazy otherwise didn’t enjoy it has s strange milky and butter taste much prefer any of the other available brands I won’t buy it again.
Good quality
Great taste
It was nice but had better ones
Bought as part of the meal deal but really dont like it. Nothing like Mocha. Very odd after taste. Will stick to the Starbucks which is far superior
very average, worth a try with a meal deal but the retail price is silly for what it is
do try jimmys iced coffee.
i had this in bournemouth. with a free voucher. it kept well in my fridge. i found it lovely smooth, and refreshing. could taste the chocolate in it. would buy again if on shelf. i,d recomend it.lovely on a hot day, but i would still buy in winter.not tried any other yet, but will do.