Tesco Finest Sirloin Steak 227G
- Energy1900kJ 456kcal23%
- Fat28.8g41%
- Saturates12.7g64%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- Beef sirloin steak.
- *This cut of beef is succulent and rich in flavour.
- Pack size: 227G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry 3-16 mins Rub or brush the steak with a little oil and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a heavy based frying pan over high heat for 2-3 minutes until smoking. Place steak in the dry pan and cook over a high heat for 1 minute each side. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook for a further 30 seconds - 1 minute each side (rare), 1-3 minutes each side (medium) or 4-7 minutes each side (well done). Allow steak to rest for 3 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Preparation and Usage
Allow steak to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
227g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One steak (227g)
|Energy
|837kJ / 201kcal
|1900kJ / 456kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|28.8g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|12.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.6g
|49.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
|Pack contains 1 servings.
