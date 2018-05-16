We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Northern Monk Faith Hazy Pale Ale 4 X 440Ml

Northern Monk Faith Hazy Pale Ale 4 X 440Ml
£ 8.00
£4.55/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewed in the North with Brian Dickson "Affable & vaguely eccentric brewing wizard in oversized wellies."
  • Visit the Original Brewery & Tap Room
  • Ey up, we're Northern Monk.
  • A few years ago we set out to brew some of the best beer in the world from a damp cellar in the north.
  • We didn't have much, but with the support of friends family and a £5,000 gift from a grandparent, we've come a long way. A lasting commitment to creating the best beer experiences we can. Whilst working with the community around us. Continues to drive us forward.
  • Guaranteed delivery of every northern monk limited release beer every month.
  • 4 x 2.3 UK Units Per Can
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Fresh from The North
  • Fruity, Juicy, Fresh
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats

ABV

5.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before See Side of PackKeep Chilled & Enjoy Fresh

Name and address

  • Northern Monk Brew Co.,
  • The Old Flax Store,
  • Marshalls Mill,
  • Holbeck,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 9YJ.

Importer address

  • Acan Distribution Aps.,
  • Nyholms Allé 41. 2610,
  • Rødovre,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • Northern Monk Brew Co.,
  • The Old Flax Store,
  • Marshalls Mill,
  • Holbeck,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 9YJ.
  • northernmonk.com

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

