Rowntrees Vegan Fruit Pastilles 4X42.8G

Disappointing
Review from ROWNTREES
Picked these up as I love fruit Pastilles. What on earth have you done they a pale and tasteless and no longer as chewing, why for a small woke minority have you changed the recipe .
Going backwards
Review from ROWNTREES
I understand why you are going vegan but jelly tops and the fruit pastels just taste real bad they have a weird cosisincy and a metallic taste is left in the mouth, I've been buying these for decades but think I will now stop
Ruined my favorite sweets
Review from ROWNTREES
Why have you ruined these classic sweets. They have always been my favorites. Have a vegan option but don't inflict it on the rest of us. Will never buy again!
Superb
Review from ROWNTREES
My hubby bought this one month back its awsome in taste
Vegan Friendly
Review from ROWNTREES
Great move on the suitability for vegans. Well done Rowntrees for taking the brave step to adapt your product lines. I hope sales have increased! Well done on helping save the planet.
Sad
Review from ROWNTREES
How can u say ur vegan range is getting bigger when actually they are getting smaller ur fruit pastilles have went from 143 g to114g i think i will stop buying them
Orange=disgusting
Review from ROWNTREES
In all honesty fruit pastilles are sick but the orange one are disgusting please remove them or I will be forced to never buy your product again thanks for your consideration xoxo
The best
Review from ROWNTREES
I've tried all the products and the fruit pastilles are definitely my favourite
Amazing - Thank You
Review from ROWNTREES
Have missed these as a vegan and now saw them as being vegan friendly. The taste and texture remind me of the original non vegan ones. Great product, just bought another 10 packets. Congratulations for taking a positive step forward as a major confectionery company. By far the best began pastille on the market. Keep up the good work.
I found a tootie fruite
Review from ROWNTREES
I found a tootie frutie within my fruit pastels instead of a yellow bit confusing but I'm not complaining to much