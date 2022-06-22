We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rowntrees Vegan Fruit Pastilles 4X42.8G

3.1(703)
Rowntrees Vegan Fruit Pastilles 4X42.8G

Low Everyday Price

£ 1.00
£0.58/100g

Low Everyday Price

Each half tube contains

Energy
323kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.1g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1508kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Pastilles
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • If you're looking for a chewy, fruity-flavoured sweet, try the irresistible taste of Rowntree's® Fruit Pastilles. Every tube contains a mixture of five fantastic flavours: blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime, and orange. Still irresistibly chewy and now vegan friendly for even more people to enjoy! We're confident that it's our best ever tasting recipe!
  • These classic sweets are a great choice for treat time. And with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, you can feel happy to enjoy these as a fun treat.
  • Did you know that Fruit Pastilles are the oldest sweet in the Rowntree's® family? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confe
  • ctionary company. Along with his brother, Joseph, and French confectioner August Claude Gaget, they developed the delicious taste of Rowntree's® in 1881. For more than 130 years these delicious chewy sweets have been making days more colourful with their irresistibly fruity taste and mouth-watering texture.
  • Have you tried Rowntree's® Randoms®? They're deliciously fruity gummy sweets in millions of potential random combinations!
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • A multipack of our fruit flavoured pastilles
  • Blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime and orange flavours
  • Our classic, colourful, chewy sweets are great for treat time
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 171.2G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1.2%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Lime, Orange, Strawberry, Lemon), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin)

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 6 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (Less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385,
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

4 x 42.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 1508kJ323kJ8400kJ
-355kcal76kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates 0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate 88.6g19.0g260g7%
of which: sugars 61.4g13.1g90g15%
Fibre 0.0g0.0g--
Protein 0.1g0.0g50g0%
Salt 0.23g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 8 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (Less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

703 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Disappointing

1 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

Picked these up as I love fruit Pastilles. What on earth have you done they a pale and tasteless and no longer as chewing, why for a small woke minority have you changed the recipe .

Going backwards

1 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

I understand why you are going vegan but jelly tops and the fruit pastels just taste real bad they have a weird cosisincy and a metallic taste is left in the mouth, I've been buying these for decades but think I will now stop

Ruined my favorite sweets

1 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

Why have you ruined these classic sweets. They have always been my favorites. Have a vegan option but don't inflict it on the rest of us. Will never buy again!

Superb

5 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

My hubby bought this one month back its awsome in taste

Vegan Friendly

5 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

Great move on the suitability for vegans. Well done Rowntrees for taking the brave step to adapt your product lines. I hope sales have increased! Well done on helping save the planet.

Sad

2 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

How can u say ur vegan range is getting bigger when actually they are getting smaller ur fruit pastilles have went from 143 g to114g i think i will stop buying them

Orange=disgusting

4 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

In all honesty fruit pastilles are sick but the orange one are disgusting please remove them or I will be forced to never buy your product again thanks for your consideration xoxo

The best

5 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

I've tried all the products and the fruit pastilles are definitely my favourite

Amazing - Thank You

5 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

Have missed these as a vegan and now saw them as being vegan friendly. The taste and texture remind me of the original non vegan ones. Great product, just bought another 10 packets. Congratulations for taking a positive step forward as a major confectionery company. By far the best began pastille on the market. Keep up the good work.

I found a tootie fruite

2 stars

Review from ROWNTREES

I found a tootie frutie within my fruit pastels instead of a yellow bit confusing but I'm not complaining to much

1-10 of 703 reviews

