Wicked Kitchen Sweet N' Spicy Mix 150G

£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
1/5 of a bag
  • Energy612kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2040kJ / 490kcal

Product Description

  • Mix of roasted broad beans, edamame soya beans, black soya beans, cashew nuts and almonds with a chilli and sriracha flavour seasoning.
  • A mildly spiced mix of roasted broad beans, soya beans, almond and cashews. Street food in snack form
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Broad Beans (28%), Edamame Soya Beans (20%), Black Soya Beans, Cashew Nut, Almond, Sunflower Oil, Chicory Fibre, Garlic Powder, Salt, Chilli Powder, Sugar, Paprika, Rice Flour, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Cumin, Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Ginger, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Birds Eye Chilli Powder.

 

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a bag (30g)
Energy2040kJ / 490kcal612kJ / 147kcal
Fat28.4g8.5g
Saturates3.3g1.0g
Carbohydrate21.6g6.5g
Sugars6.0g1.8g
Fibre12.5g3.8g
Protein30.7g9.2g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

