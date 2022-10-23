Lucozade Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade 900Ml

This is my favourite drink because it’s a nice fla
This is my favourite drink because it’s a nice flavour and it’s the best
bedside drink
ideal drink zero sugar better in smaller 4 pack than 900ml bottle easier to carry in smaller bottles my wife is a dibetic and takes a bottle to bed at night.
It's pink.....
My Grand - daughter loves it, can't get enough of it, reasonable price, smells nice, tastes nice, and it's pink ! What more could a little girl want?
Needed desperately.
This is one of 2 sugar free drinks I mostly drink due to diabetes. The other was sugar free orange Lucozade and you've stopped selling that too!!!!! I thought you were supposed to be selling healthier drinks now but you've stopped selling them!!!
very nice
very good. although not entirely sugar free with 0.4 grams of sugar in the bottle (from the fruit juice) its the first time I've had pink lemonade. it gives a strong zingy punch to your tongue. drank the whole bottle.
Great drink
I love this drink. I wish GSK didn’t reduce the size of the bottle and keep the price the same as the 1 litre. Seems a bit unfair compared to degree of loyalty?