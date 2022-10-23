We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lucozade Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade 900Ml

4.6(6)Write a review
Lucozade Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade 900Ml
£1.25
£0.14/100ml

each 250ml gives you

Energy
19kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling sugar free lemon and red berry flavour drink with sweeteners.
  • Find Your Flow with Lucozade Zero. Unmistakably awesome taste. Sugar free.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • Zero calories
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (1.5%) (Lemon, Cranberry, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Lemon Extract, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Extracts of Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish and Cherry, Caffeine, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Niacin (Vitamin B3)

Storage

Once opened, store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it cold and as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 250ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal7/1.719/4
Carbohydrate, g0.10.1
of which sugars, g0.10.1
Salt, g0.040.10
Niacin, mg1.27.53.019
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 7.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 19.8g per 250ml serving----
*RI = Reference Intake----
This is my favourite drink because it’s a nice fla

5 stars

This is my favourite drink because it’s a nice flavour and it’s the best

bedside drink

5 stars

ideal drink zero sugar better in smaller 4 pack than 900ml bottle easier to carry in smaller bottles my wife is a dibetic and takes a bottle to bed at night.

It's pink.....

5 stars

My Grand - daughter loves it, can't get enough of it, reasonable price, smells nice, tastes nice, and it's pink ! What more could a little girl want?

Needed desperately.

5 stars

This is one of 2 sugar free drinks I mostly drink due to diabetes. The other was sugar free orange Lucozade and you've stopped selling that too!!!!! I thought you were supposed to be selling healthier drinks now but you've stopped selling them!!!

very nice

4 stars

very good. although not entirely sugar free with 0.4 grams of sugar in the bottle (from the fruit juice) its the first time I've had pink lemonade. it gives a strong zingy punch to your tongue. drank the whole bottle.

Great drink

4 stars

I love this drink. I wish GSK didn’t reduce the size of the bottle and keep the price the same as the 1 litre. Seems a bit unfair compared to degree of loyalty?

