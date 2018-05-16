We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Super Soft Sliced Square Rolls

Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Super Soft Sliced Square Rolls
£ 2.50
£0.62/each

New

Each roll contains
  • Energy574kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 989kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Gluten Free White Rolls
  • "As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free."
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-135
  • High Calcium
  • Source of Fibre
  • Wheat and Milk Free
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Egg White Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Pea, Protein, Stabiliser: E464, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Iron

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life.If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Net Contents

4 x Square Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (58g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy989kJ574kJ8400kJ
-235kcal136kcal2000kcal
Fat6.0g3.5g70g
of which saturates0.5g0.3g20g
mono-unsaturates3.6g2.1g
polyunsaturates1.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate37.2g21.6g260g
of which sugars2.5g1.5g90g
Fibre4.7g2.7g
Protein5.8g3.4g50g
Salt0.83g0.48g6g
Calcium526mg (65)305mg800mg (NRV*)
Iron2.1mg (15)1.2mg14mg (NRV*)
*Nutrient Reference Value---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

