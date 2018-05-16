Tesco Fin Beef Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

- Energy634kJ 150kcal8%
Product Description
- Potatoes coated with beef dripping and a lightly seasoned batter.
- We use carefully selected Maris Piper for our roast potatoes, which gives the perfect light and fluffy texture, and cook them in rich beef dripping so they’re crunchy and golden on the outside.
- Made with Maris Piper potatoes for a light, fluffy texture and cooked in rich beef dripping for a perfect crispy finish.
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (91%), Beef Dripping (5%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Pea Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Dextrose.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 30 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Cook to a golden yellow colour and do not overcook. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (120g**)
|Energy
|528kJ / 125kcal
|634kJ / 150kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|21.2g
|25.5g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 720g.
|-
|-
Safety information
