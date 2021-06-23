Tesco Stonebaked Pepperoni Pizza 277G
- Energy1625kJ 387kcal19%
- Fat15.2g22%
- Saturates7.2g36%
- Sugars4.6g5%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1169kJ / 279kcal
- STONE BAKED Topped with mozzarella, mature Cheddar cheese and beechwood smoked pepperoni
- Pack size: 277G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Pepperoni (16%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic, Paprika, Pepper Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Tomato, Semolina (Wheat), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sea Salt, Basil, Malted Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Garlic Purée.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 8-10 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 12-14 mins Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Net Contents
277g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (139g)
|Energy
|1169kJ / 279kcal
|1625kJ / 387kcal
|Fat
|10.9g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.5g
|42.4g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.9g
|Protein
|13.9g
|19.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
