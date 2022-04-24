We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Calli The Caterpillar Cake

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Calli The Caterpillar Cake
£6.50
£6.50/each

Per 56g

Energy
951kJ
226kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.8g

high

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1698kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Swiss roll filled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate, finished with sugar paste and sweet decorations.
  • Chocolate buttercream. Milk chocolate covered Swiss roll, topped with sweets for a fun cake.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Milk Chocolate (19%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Shea Fat], Sweet Decorations (14%)[Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Vegetable Carbon), Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Shea Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Thickener (Acacia Gum), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Maltodextrin, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate], Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Soya Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Rapeseed Oil, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Flavouring.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 56g
Energy1698kJ / 404kcal951kJ / 226kcal
Fat15.1g8.5g
Saturates9.0g5.0g
Carbohydrate60.6g33.9g
Sugars47.8g26.8g
Fibre2.8g1.6g
Protein5.1g2.9g
Salt0.40g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Birthday & Celebration Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes good, thick chocolate. Misidentified as pig

4 stars

My daughter had this brought for her 6th birthday, as a second birthday cake the weekend after her birthday when we had family visit. Her response upon being sung happy birthday and presented with this adorned with 6 burning candles was 'You know I don't like Pigs!'. It then took a few attempts to blow out the candles, I assume she used the wishes to wish she hadn't been given a pig cake. Despite our assurances this was clearly a girl caterpillar, she insisted thereafter it was a pig cake. The cake itself tastes quite good, acceptable for its price. My only negative being the thick chocolate shell cracks randomly every cut, cleanly cut slices an impossibility. My daughter happily ate a few slices of her 'pig cake'...

Waste of money

1 stars

Absolutely tasteless and disappointed about this cake. Very hard icing with no flavour, the sponge was very dry too. What a waste of money!! Won't buy it again!!

Garbage

1 stars

Despite it having a sell by date of the 13th Oct this cake was as dry as an old stick. Very disappointing and it will be the last one that I buy.

Limited Collection?

5 stars

When I bought 2 in May for birthdays at Midsomer Norton I thought I’d purchase another one in June for a friend but was told it was a limited collection? Went to Midsomer Norton yesterday and they had loads. Producing knowledge??

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious!! Well worth the money, nice and moist. The icing is nice and soft. Looks very pretty. Went down very well. Will definitely be buying again!

Badders

5 stars

It was peng styll tho, she was a 10/10 would DEFINTELY recommend ;)

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here