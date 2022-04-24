Tesco Calli The Caterpillar Cake

Tastes good, thick chocolate. Misidentified as pig
My daughter had this brought for her 6th birthday, as a second birthday cake the weekend after her birthday when we had family visit. Her response upon being sung happy birthday and presented with this adorned with 6 burning candles was 'You know I don't like Pigs!'. It then took a few attempts to blow out the candles, I assume she used the wishes to wish she hadn't been given a pig cake. Despite our assurances this was clearly a girl caterpillar, she insisted thereafter it was a pig cake. The cake itself tastes quite good, acceptable for its price. My only negative being the thick chocolate shell cracks randomly every cut, cleanly cut slices an impossibility. My daughter happily ate a few slices of her 'pig cake'...
Waste of money
Absolutely tasteless and disappointed about this cake. Very hard icing with no flavour, the sponge was very dry too. What a waste of money!! Won't buy it again!!
Garbage
Despite it having a sell by date of the 13th Oct this cake was as dry as an old stick. Very disappointing and it will be the last one that I buy.
Limited Collection?
When I bought 2 in May for birthdays at Midsomer Norton I thought I’d purchase another one in June for a friend but was told it was a limited collection? Went to Midsomer Norton yesterday and they had loads. Producing knowledge??
Delicious
Delicious!! Well worth the money, nice and moist. The icing is nice and soft. Looks very pretty. Went down very well. Will definitely be buying again!
Badders
It was peng styll tho, she was a 10/10 would DEFINTELY recommend ;)