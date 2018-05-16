Genius Country White Loaf 385G

Product Description
- White Loaf with a Rice Flour Topping
- Handcrafted by our bakers, this artisan white loaf is proved & hand scored for the perfect rise. Carefully baked for a soft, light texture & finished with a dusting of flour for a deliciously fresh flavour.
- Our Genius Story
- I started Genius to help my gluten intolerant son enjoy great tasting bread. From small beginnings in my own kitchen, Genius grew to delicious rolls, wrap, artisan loaves and more. And because they're all gluten free and full of fibre, they're enjoyed by anyone who wants to take a bit more care of their tummy.
- Lucinda.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-014-097
- Handcrafted
- High in Fibre
- Milk Free
- Soft and Light
- Deliciously Gluten Free
- Made without wheat
- Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
- Pack size: 385G
Water, Starches (Tapioca, Potato, Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk, Sugar, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Dried Egg White, Yeast, Bamboo Fibre, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Fermented Maize Starch, Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
This Artisan White Loaf keeps better when it's cool and dry. Want to save some for later? Pop in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. Once opened, eat up within 2 days. For best before, see top of pack.
Number of Servings: 5. Serving Size: 77g
- Genius Foods Ltd.,
- UK: 22 Northumberland Street,
- South West Lane,
- Edinburgh,
- EH3 6JD.
- EU: 38 rue de Berri,
- Any Questions?
385g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (77g)
|RI%*
|Energy
|1119kJ
|861kJ
|10%
|-
|266kcal
|205kcal
|10%
|Fat
|7.4g
|5.7g
|8%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|35g
|13%
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|2.0g
|2%
|Fibre
|6.3g
|4.8g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.8g
|4%
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.80g
|13%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.25mg
|0.19mg
|19%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.34mg
|0.27mg
|20%
|Niacin
|3.1mg
|2.4mg
|15%
|Folic Acid
|81µg
|62µg
|31%
|Calcium
|119mg
|92mg
|11%
|Iron
|2.4mg
|1.9mg
|13%
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Number of Servings: 5. Serving Size: 77g
|-
|-
|-
