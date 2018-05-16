We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Genius Country White Loaf 385G

Product Description

  • White Loaf with a Rice Flour Topping
  • Handcrafted by our bakers, this artisan white loaf is proved & hand scored for the perfect rise. Carefully baked for a soft, light texture & finished with a dusting of flour for a deliciously fresh flavour.
  • Our Genius Story
  • I started Genius to help my gluten intolerant son enjoy great tasting bread. From small beginnings in my own kitchen, Genius grew to delicious rolls, wrap, artisan loaves and more. And because they're all gluten free and full of fibre, they're enjoyed by anyone who wants to take a bit more care of their tummy.
  • Lucinda.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-014-097
  • Don't Recycle
  • Handcrafted
  • High in Fibre
  • Milk Free
  • Soft and Light
  • Deliciously Gluten Free
  • Made without wheat
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 385G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Starches (Tapioca, Potato, Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk, Sugar, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Dried Egg White, Yeast, Bamboo Fibre, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Fermented Maize Starch, Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

This Artisan White Loaf keeps better when it's cool and dry. Want to save some for later? Pop in the freezer as soon as possible, and definitely before the best before date. Once opened, eat up within 2 days. For best before, see top of pack.

Number of uses

Number of Servings: 5. Serving Size: 77g

Name and address

  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • UK: 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • EU: 38 rue de Berri,

Return to

  • Any Questions?
  • Genius Foods Ltd.,
  • 22 Northumberland Street,
  • South West Lane,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH3 6JD.
  • www.geniusfood.com
  • Customer Careline: 0800 0192736

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (77g)RI%*
Energy1119kJ861kJ10%
-266kcal205kcal10%
Fat7.4g5.7g8%
of which saturates0.5g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate45g35g13%
of which sugars2.6g2.0g2%
Fibre6.3g4.8g
Protein2.3g1.8g4%
Salt1.0g0.80g13%
Thiamin (B1)0.25mg0.19mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.34mg0.27mg20%
Niacin3.1mg2.4mg15%
Folic Acid81µg62µg31%
Calcium119mg92mg11%
Iron2.4mg1.9mg13%
Vitamins & Minerals---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Number of Servings: 5. Serving Size: 77g---

